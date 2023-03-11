Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle

A $25,000 reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was...
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 39-year-old Laron Hodges' body was found concealed inside a vehicle(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that detectives found a missing man’s body concealed inside a vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 7, 2023, a missing person report was received for 39-year-old Laron Hodges of Omaha. The family told investigators they had last seen Hodges on Feb. 2.

Later, detectives found Hodges’ vehicle at a private impound lot in Omaha. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found Hodges’ body concealed inside.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the case as a homicide. They are collaborating with Omaha Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at (402) 444-6000 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

Omaha Crime Stoppers if offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record number of people decided to pay their outstanding property tax bills last month in...
Douglas County Treasurer slammed with property tax payments, lien bids
A Lincoln man has died following a crash near 96th and I Streets Friday afternoon.
Lincoln man dies after two-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha
Justice has been served for a couple after their wedding money was stolen by a former hotel...
Beatrice wedding thief ordered to pay restitution for stealing couple’s gift money
Two injured in Omaha crash
Motorcyclist charged with homicide in fatal Omaha DUI crash that cost him his leg
A worker suffocated in a grain bin in Roseland, Nebraska on Sept. 12, 2022.
Agriculture company faces $531K fine after Nebraska worker suffocates in grain bin

Latest News

Despite the rain, Omaha's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade saw a good turnout
Omaha firefighters carry on with tradition during St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Fire from cooking accident causes $8,500 in damage to Omaha apartment
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 10
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Wintry mix with slushy snow today