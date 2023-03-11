David’s Morning Forecast - Wintry mix with slushy snow today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wintry mix of rain and snow will spread across the metro by 8 to 9am this morning. We may initially see a burst of snow or sleet before mixing with rain for a few hours this morning. The mix should change back to snow by late morning, and continue into the early afternoon hours. A few pockets of heavier snow are possible during the late morning and early afternoon. Slushy accumulation of snow will be possible with those heavier pockets, generally on grassy and elevated surfaces. Temperatures near the freezing mark should help roadways to stay mainly just wet, though some slush will be possible.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Snow will wind down by 2 to 4pm from west to east, with some melting happening during the afternoon thanks to highs in the mid-30s. Total snowfall of 1 to maybe 2 inches is possible, though again mainly on grassy surfaces. There will be quite a bit of melting happening, so measuring the total snow may be a bit difficult, with most of it melting by evening.

Potential snowfall today (WOWT)

Quieter but chilly weather is expected for Sunday and Monday. Breezy northwest winds will keep highs in the mid-30s despite partly sunny skies. That is well below the average for this time of year. Temperatures moderate slightly by Tuesday with highs back into the 40s. We jump to near 60 by Wednesday, though it will likely be on the breezy side once again. Another storm system pushes into the Plains by Thursday and Friday bringing another chance for wintry weather and colder temperatures for the end of next week.

Temperature trend into next week (WOWT)

