David’s Evening Forecast - Cold and cloudy into Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady rain this morning occasionally mixed with sleet or snow pushed out of the area this afternoon, ending with a few snow flurries. Temperatures stayed warm enough in the mid-30s that we saw little in the way of ice or snow accumulation, just a few icicles in the trees and on cars. Temperatures remain in the mid-30s for the early evening, so any ice or snow will melt before sunset. If there are any damp spots on the roads after dark, a couple icy patches may develop but widespread icy conditions are not expected. Temperatures fall to around 31 degrees by 10pm, falling into the mid-20s overnight.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds clear out briefly overnight, allowing us to see a little sunshine early on Sunday. However, the sunshine doesn’t stick with us long as clouds build back in by late morning, and continue to flow in from the north for the afternoon. In addition, gusty northwest winds of 25 to 35mph will be pulling some cold air, keeping us quite chilly all day long.

Gusty winds on Sunday (WOWT)

Average highs for this time of year are close to 50 degrees, we’ll likely wind up between 30 and 33 degrees Sunday afternoon, well below average. Wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20s all day long.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Monday isn’t all that much better, maybe a little more sunshine. Highs on Monday once again only reach the mid-30s, though winds should not be quite as strong. South winds return on Tuesday and will help temperatures to moderate just a bit. Highs on Tuesday jump back into the mid to upper 40s. A little taste of Spring on the way by Wednesday as we push into the low 60s. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last long as another storm system brings a chance for rain changing to snow and colder weather to end the week.

Temperature trend next week (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.