Vacant Omaha house a total loss after Thursday night fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It took firefighters more than two hours to knock down a fire at an abandoned house.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 10:44 p.m. Thursday, crews were called to a fire at an abandoned house near North 17th and Clark Street.

When crews arrived at the one-and-a-half-story home, they saw smoke and flames coming from the main floor and extending to the roof and attic. It took firefighters more than two hours to extinguish the fire.

The Omaha Fire Department says the area was heavily populated with homeless people, but no injuries were reported during the fire.

Utilities at the vacant house were already disconnected before the fire broke out and there was previous fire damage to the property. Fire investigators say the house, valued at $45,000, is now a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

