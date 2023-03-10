South Omaha committee taking applications for $36,000 in grants

By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The South Omaha Turnback Tax Grant Committee is taking applications for grants meant to support impoverished areas.

The turnback tax grants stem from Nebraska Statute 13-2610, which states that 10% of the funds received by the City of Omaha in “turn-back tax” from the State each year will be distributed to areas with a “high concentration of poverty.”

The first 55% of the funds are used to “showcase important historical aspects” and reduce gang violence in the impoverished areas. The other 45% are used to assist with small businesses and growth.

According to the Omaha City Council, South Omaha is one area they hope will benefit from the grants.

“Areas in South Omaha have been determined by the Nebraska Legislature to meet the ‘high poverty’ definition, and under statute, a committee has been established to oversee the distribution of money,” the City Council said in a release.

The committee created by the City Council includes the city councilmember and the county commissioner who represent the area, two residents appointed by the other two members, and a non-voting member who is a member of the Legislature whose district includes a majority of the census tracts containing a percentage of persons below the poverty line of greater than 30%.

No applications were received in the 2022-2023 grant cycle that qualified for the 45%, valued at roughly $36,000. Now the South Omaha Grant Committee is taking applications to help small businesses and growth.

Applications are open through April 6, 2023, at 3 p.m. The grant application can be found online through the City of Omaha.

