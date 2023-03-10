Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Clouds again today with more rain and snow likely this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with clouds yet again and those clouds will be tough to shake all day long. That unfortunately will lead to a day with temperatures in the 30s all day.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

There won’t be any precipitation to worry about today though. Light north wind will become southeast later on this afternoon but shouldn’t be any stronger than 15 mph.

More precipitation is likely to move in by mid morning Saturday at the latest. That will be a combo of rain and melting snow for the vast majority of us. Little to no impact is expected with the roads and air temperatures warm enough to melt it most of the time.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

After the last of the precipitation moves out by late afternoon at the latest, we could have as much as a quarter inch of rain in spots and a bit of light snow accumulation on the Iowa side of the river north of I-80.

Potential Rain (WOWT)

Snow Potential (WOWT)

We’ll finally see a little more sunshine break through Sunday but it won’t be warm at all. Highs in the 30s and wind gusts to 35 mph will keep wind chills in the 20s all day.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

