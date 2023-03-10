Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials...
FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window, authorities said. Inside, they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record number of people decided to pay their outstanding property tax bills last month in...
Douglas County Treasurer slammed with property tax payments, lien bids
Two injured in Omaha crash
Motorcyclist charged with homicide in fatal Omaha DUI crash that cost him his leg
Dr. Aaron Plas, incoming Bennington Public Schools superintendent
New superintendent announced for Bennington Public Schools
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has joined Omaha's homeless task force in an effort to find...
Douglas County Sheriff addresses incidents involving homeless people
Omaha Police performing DUI enforcement operation this weekend

Latest News

BBB website
BBB tips: How to secure your identity
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
FILE - President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with President...
Biden, EU leader hold talks on proposal on electric vehicles
A Mexican police investigator inspects the minivan were four Americans where shot and taken...
Tip led to remote shack where abducted Americans were held
Gov. Jim Pillen considering applicants for vacancy on NPPD Board of Directors