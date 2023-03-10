One critically injured in two-vehicle crash near 96th, I

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 96th Street is closed tonight from J Street to F Street following a two-vehicle crash that left one person critically hurt.

Police at the scene tell 6 News a Ford Focus drove through a stop sign at 96th and I Street and was hit by a southbound Jeep.

The driver of the Focus was the only one injured. They were taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center with CPR in progress.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

