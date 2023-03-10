Omaha man accused of setting house on fire, trapping roommates inside pleads no contest

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There will be no trial involving a scary incident of arson last year in Omaha.

That’s because the suspect pleaded no contest to first-degree arson in Douglas County court this week.

According to investigators, Jacob Hansen, 43, set a house on fire last August with his roommates inside and went as far as to block the exit from one roommate’s bedroom door. He also allegedly set fire to a recliner and used it to block another roommate’s door.

Jacob Hansen, 42 at the time of the incident
Jacob Hansen, 42 at the time of the incident(PHOTO: WOWT)

Hansen also pleaded no contest to a charge of making a terroristic threat. In that case, he called his ex-girlfriend after the fire and suggested burning her place down too.

A sentencing is scheduled for May 2.

