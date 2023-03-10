Omaha IRS office offering taxpayer assistance during weekend hours

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s IRS office will offer special Saturday hours and answer questions for taxpayers.

According to the IRS, the Omaha office at 1616 Capitol Avenue will open Saturday, March 11, and again on April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The extra hours are part of an effort to improve tax service this season and give taxpayers face-to-face help.

No appointments are necessary during the special Saturday hours, but appointments will be required during regular office hours.

The IRS will not prepare taxes during the meetings but will offer help and answer general questions.

“If someone has questions about a tax bill, an IRS audit or they need help resolving a tax problem, they’ll receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in those services,” the IRS said in a release.

People wanting to take advantage of the extra help are advised to bring a current government-issued photo ID, a Social Security Card for both themself and all members of the household, any IRS letters or notices received and two forms of ID.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record number of people decided to pay their outstanding property tax bills last month in...
Douglas County Treasurer slammed with property tax payments, lien bids
Dr. Aaron Plas, incoming Bennington Public Schools superintendent
New superintendent announced for Bennington Public Schools
Two injured in Omaha crash
Motorcyclist charged with homicide in fatal Omaha DUI crash that cost him his leg
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has joined Omaha's homeless task force in an effort to find...
Douglas County Sheriff addresses incidents involving homeless people
Crews were dispatched at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday to a building near 29th and J streets, according...
Massive industrial fire burns near JFK Freeway in south Omaha

Latest News

A worker suffocated in a grain bin in Roseland, Nebraska on Sept. 12, 2022.
Agriculture company faces $531K fine after Nebraska worker suffocates in grain bin
BBB tips: How to secure your identity
South Omaha committee taking applications for $36,000 in grants
Vacant Omaha house a total loss after Thursday night fire