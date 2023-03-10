Omaha IRS office offering taxpayer assistance during weekend hours

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s IRS office will offer special Saturday hours and answer questions for taxpayers.

According to the IRS, the Omaha office at 1616 Capitol Avenue will open Saturday, March 11, and again on April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The extra hours are part of an effort to improve tax service this season and give taxpayers face-to-face help.

No appointments are necessary during the special Saturday hours, but appointments will be required during regular office hours.

The IRS will not prepare taxes during the meetings but will offer help and answer general questions.

“If someone has questions about a tax bill, an IRS audit or they need help resolving a tax problem, they’ll receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in those services,” the IRS said in a release.

People wanting to take advantage of the extra help are advised to bring a current government-issued photo ID, a Social Security Card for both themself and all members of the household, any IRS letters or notices received and two forms of ID.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.