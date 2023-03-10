New nasal spray approved to treat migraines in adults, Pfizer says

Pfizer said the spray is called Zavzpret and is considered a rapid rescue treatment.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – Migraine sufferers will soon have something new to try to relieve their headaches fast.

Pfizer said the Food and Drug Administration has approved its new nasal spray for adults with migraines.

The drug manufacturer said the spray is called Zavzpret and is considered a rapid rescue treatment.

Pfizer said the nasal spray could relieve migraine pain within 15 minutes.

There are a number of oral medications on the market for migraines, and Zavzpret uses the same chemical mechanism as some of them.

Many people with migraines have significant nausea and can’t tolerate medications they have to swallow, so this is an alternative treatment method.

Zavzpret is also an option for people who have heart disease or other conditions preventing them from safely using some other kinds of migraine treatments.

