Lincoln man dies after two-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Lincoln man has died following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Omaha Police officers were dispatched to an accident at 96th and I Streets.

OPD tells 6 News a Ford Focus ran a stop sign at the intersection. The Ford was then struck by a southbound 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Ford, 45-year-old William Peters, was rushed to the hospital with CPR in progress. He died shortly after arrival.

The driver of the Jeep was treated at the scene for aches and pains.

The crash remains under investigation.

