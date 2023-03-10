Law enforcement looking for alleged check thieves in Sarpy County

By Mike McKnight
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pair of alleged check thieves are wanted in Sarpy County and investigators can use your help to identify the suspects.

A couple looks like cool customers leaving the Gretna Walmart arm in arm, but they allegedly tried to buy $2,200 in merchandise using a stolen check.

The woman allegedly used a stolen ID with a photo that didn’t match her, so the store turned them away and they left before deputies arrived. Walmart security noticed the man carried a handful of checkbooks that investigators believe are stolen.

Authorities believe they know who the woman is but still need to identify the man.

If you know the names of the suspects and where to find them, contact Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP and you may get a reward.

