Gov. Jim Pillen considering applicants for vacancy on NPPD Board of Directors

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Applications are briefly being accepted for a vacancy on the NPPD Board of Directors

According to the office of Gov. Jim Pillen, applications are now being accepted for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors. The vacancy is in Subdivision 5 in west Nebraska.

NPPD subdivision map (Office of Gov. Jim Pillen)

Applicants are being accepted through Monday, March 20 and Pillen’s office says he intends to fill the position quickly.

Anyone applying must live in Subdivision 5 and in an area served by NPPD.

NPPD board members serve a 6-year term.

