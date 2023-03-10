Fire in abandoned home near Omaha homeless shelter leaves neighbors worried

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in an abandoned home in a developing area of Omaha has neighbors concerned.

It took fire crews 45 minutes to get the fire under control and two hours to completely extinguish it. Neighbors tell 6 News the house near 17th and Clark Streets is a favorite hangout for homeless people that frequent the area.

Omaha fire officials report the house caught fire late Thursday night. Flames reportedly shot from the main floor through the attic and roof. This is the second time the house has caught fire in the last six months.

Janean Mattes lives two doors to the north.

“We’ve had a lot more homeless people around, more incidents,” Mattes said. “I’ve had to call the police several times because I’ve had homeless people coming into my backyard, stealing stuff out of my yard.”

Janean and other neighbors have had issues with homeless people recently -- the Siena Francis House homeless shelter is right around the corner.

“There was this one man that was coming in my yard harassing me and I called the police on him several times, and evidently they didn’t file a report so they couldn’t arrest him,” Mattes said. “Finally, I said ‘you need to do something because me just telling him to get lost and you guys coming and telling him to leave is not making a difference.’ So they finally filed a report and the next time they came, they arrested him.”

Ironically, the home that caught fire is directly across the street from Siena Francis’s construction site of affordable tiny houses for people in need. It’s an effort Janean supports.

“I think this will be a neat thing,” she said.

She said officials at Siena Francis have tried to keep homeless people out of the neighborhoods.

“They gave me a number to call if I had anybody that was coming around and they would come and talk to them and tell them to come here and we’ll help you out, so they are good at that,” she said.

But there is only so much people at the shelter can do to stem the tide of homeless people Janean said frequents this house. The problem is so bad that after 32 years of living here, Janean is considering moving.

She sees only one solution to the problem.

“I think they just need to tear it down and get it out of here,” she said.

Fire officials report the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, and city building inspectors have had their eyes on the property as well.

A representative with the Omaha Planning Department tells 6 News the home is at the top of the list for demolition. He said the next round of knocking down abandoned and dangerous buildings in the city should happen by this summer.

