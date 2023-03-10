Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A cool and cloudy forecast to end the week

Emily's Thursday night update
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After our latest round of snow we are drying out... but the chill stays!

Highs will warm to the upper 30s Friday under cloudy skies... a breeze makes it feel cooler but it won’t be a terrible day to be outside.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

Saturday will bring in our next chance for showers, so factor that into you weekend plans! We’ll start the day with scattered rain to snow showers that will continue through about midday... after that we should gradually clear and see a decent afternoon in the upper 30s.

Saturday showers
Saturday showers(wowt)

Sunday will be sunnier but cooler, a high of 36, and breezy with gusts to the 30s. This will make it feel very chilly! So if you can wait out the showers Saturday, that might be the better option for the outdoors.

Highs will stay chilly Monday with a warm up for the middle of next week to the 50s! Thursday brings another chance for rain to snow.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

