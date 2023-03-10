Creighton beats Villanova in BIG EAST quarterfinal 87-74, Xavier up next

Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts against Mason Miller (13) scores in the first half of...
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts against Mason Miller (13) scores in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays will play in yet another BIG EAST Tournament semifinal Friday night after beating Villanova 87-74. Creighton pulled away early building a 15-6 lead, thanks in part to an 8-0 run. Creighton led by as many as 12 points in the first half before going to the locker room ahead by nine 32-23. Creighton extended the lead out to 19 points with 14:05 to go with an Arthur Kaluma three-pointer. Ryan Kalkbrenner pushed it out to a 65-45 advantage with 6:37 to go.

Again the starting five all scored double figures, Kalkbrenner led with 21 points on 9 of 12 shooting. Baylor Scheierman was one assist short of a triple-double, he had 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Jays were very good at the arc shooting 48% and they had 22 assists on 28 field goals.

Up next a third consecutive appearance in the semifinals, the Jays will play Xavier in the second game which is scheduled to start around 8 p.m. central Friday night.

