Beatrice wedding thief ordered to pay restitution for stealing couple’s gift money

BEATRICE, Neb. (WOWT) - A former hotel employee slipped into a locked banquet room to steal cards containing cash.

Nine months after the reception, justice is served.

“Yeah, I’m grateful we do get our money back and it wasn’t just swept under the rug,” said Nicole and Brent McAllister. “Justice took consideration and care for us and got what we needed back.”

Right after the wedding, the parents of the newlyweds contacted all the guests who gave cash or gift cards -- a total of $6,095.

Accused of stealing wedding gift money after the “I do’s,” Joshua Wilcox told 6 On Your Side last summer that he didn’t.

“Did you take the money? What money? From the wedding,” we asked. “I have no idea what you’re talking about, boss,” he replied.

But convicted of the theft, a judge sentenced Wilcox to probation for 48 months and restitution for the more than $6,000 in stolen wedding gift money.

“He showed up at court with $4,500,” Brent said.

And he ordered to make payments for the rest.

The couple says restitution means they can now afford to make additions to their wedding memories -- what they’ve been missing for nine months: pictures of a honeymoon. The couple says they can’t wait to snap those memories.

“We’re definitely going on our honeymoon and then save the rest of the money to start our lives with,” the couple said.

Wilcox will make monthly payments to the court for a year to pay back the additional $1,500 in restitution. As for the personal cards from family and friends, investigators believe Wilcox removed the money and gift cards before throwing them in a dumpster.

