Attorneys appeal Alex Murdaugh’s convictions, life sentence

Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son by Judge Clifton Newman at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, March 3, 2023 in in Walterboro, S.C. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh on Thursday filed a notice to appeal his convictions for the murder of his wife and son along with his life sentence.

The trial in rural South Carolina lasted six weeks and included more than 75 witnesses, but culminated in a jury taking less than three hours to find the 54-year-old Murdaugh guilty last week.

Murdaugh called 911 on the evening of June 7, 2021, saying he found his son and wife dead when he returned home from a one-hour visit with his mother, who has dementia.

Authorities said Paul Murdaugh, 22, was shot twice with a shotgun, each round loaded with different sized shot, while Maggie Murdaugh, 52, was struck with four or five bullets from a rifle. A crime scene report suggested that both victims were shot in the head after initially being wounded near dog kennels on the Murdaughs’ sprawling rural property.

Prosecutors took more than a year to charge the disgraced lawyer with murder but decided not to pursue the death penalty. Murdaugh, who is also charged with about 100 counts of financial and other crimes, adamantly denied any involvement in the killings.

Murdaugh could have received as little as 30 years behind bars, but the judge gave him the maximum: two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

After the trial, some jurors said that the key piece of evidence in finding the lawyer guilty was a video on his son Paul’s cellphone that was shot minutes before the killings at the kennels near where the bodies were found. Murdaugh’s testimony only cemented what they were already thinking — that he easily lied, and could turn on and off his tears at will, jurors said.

Attorney Dick Harpootlian filed Murdaugh’s appeal to the South Carolina Court of Appeals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were dispatched at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday to a building near 29th and J streets, according...
Massive industrial fire burns near JFK Freeway in south Omaha
Nebraska permitless carry bill would circumvent local gun laws
Vandals have struck again at Lake Zorinsky -- this time tearing up the park's soccer fields.
Vandals tear up soccer fields at Lake Zorinsky
The City of Omaha released more details about plans for the streetcar, including four examples...
Omaha streetcar: City unveils route details, design plans

Latest News

Jack Eugene Carpenter III, 41, of Tipton, Michigan, was indicted on a hate crime charge,...
Michigan man indicted for hate crime in Jewish threats case
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
Recovered items from SCSO traffic stop that involved a Canadian citizen.
Seward County deputies find 6.5 pounds of ecstasy in car following I-80 pursuit
A record number of people decided to pay their outstanding property tax bills last month in...
Douglas County Treasurer slammed with property tax payments, lien bids