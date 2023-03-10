Athlete of the Week: Millard South’s Mya Babbitt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a great three-game stretch for Mya Babbitt and Millard South at the state tournament. The Patriots with a group of senior leaders won the program’s first state championship in almost three decades, and Mya scored 72 points in those three games.

In the semifinal against Bellevue West, she made eight three-pointers which set a single-game state tournament record. Babbitt broke her record from the previous year when she made seven in one game. Mya had a three-game total of 16 three-pointers, which set a new Class A state tournament record. It’s a team that was very hard to defend with three excellent scorers and in this stretch, it happened to be Mya Babbitt who was dropping shots. Mya will play in college at Kent State.

