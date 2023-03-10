Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool

The 11.5-foot alligator left a large hole in Tosi’s screened-in porch.(Source: WFTV, LYNN TOSI, CNN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) – An alligator in Florida wanted to relax by the water so much it busted through a screened-in porch and landed in the pool.

Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and decided Lynn Tosi’s pool was the perfect place.

“I just kind of circled around, not knowing what I was going to do next,” Tosi said. “I sure wasn’t going outside.”

The 11.5-foot alligator left a large hole in Tosi’s screened-in porch.

“He busted right through there, kind of like the Kool-Aid man, you know,” she said.

Her encounter is one of three reported in Volusia County over the past five days.

A man in Daytona Beach was bitten by an alligator when he opened his front door.

Then, Florida Fish and Wildlife Officials said they received a call from a man in Deltona after a gator grabbed his dog.

The man shot and killed the alligator, and authorities said he isn’t facing any charges.

Tosi said most people in Florida play it safe around lakes and ponds, especially as the weather gets warmer.

Now, after what happened in her swimming pool, she thinks all homeowners should double check before diving in.

“The professional coming to take him out was actually pacing and got on the phone and was really surprised by what they were up against,” Tosi said.

Trappers said alligators are most active at dusk and dawn.

Copyright 2023 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record number of people decided to pay their outstanding property tax bills last month in...
Douglas County Treasurer slammed with property tax payments, lien bids
Dr. Aaron Plas, incoming Bennington Public Schools superintendent
New superintendent announced for Bennington Public Schools
Two injured in Omaha crash
Motorcyclist charged with homicide in fatal Omaha DUI crash that cost him his leg
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has joined Omaha's homeless task force in an effort to find...
Douglas County Sheriff addresses incidents involving homeless people
Crews were dispatched at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday to a building near 29th and J streets, according...
Massive industrial fire burns near JFK Freeway in south Omaha

Latest News

Wide receiver, Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball after catching a pass...
Longtime Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor dies at age 80
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart set to be sentenced
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have an updated hepatitis B testing...
Adults should get tested for hepatitis B at least once, CDC recommends
Omaha IRS office offering taxpayer assistance during weekend hours
BBB tips: How to secure your identity