Agriculture company faces $531K fine after Nebraska worker suffocates in grain bin

A worker suffocated in a grain bin in Roseland, Nebraska on Sept. 12, 2022.
A worker suffocated in a grain bin in Roseland, Nebraska on Sept. 12, 2022.(KSNB)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, Neb. (WOWT) - An OSHA investigation says the death of a northeast Nebraska man did not have to happen.

The 34-year-old man died of suffocation after being engulfed in corn in Roseland while he was attempting to clean out a grain silo in preparation for the fall harvest.

OSHA says that Agri-Service Center Roseland disregarded federal regulations designed to prevent this kind of tragedy. Also, the man’s personal protective equipment was allegedly not adequate for protecting him from the hazard.

The company is now facing a $531,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A record number of people decided to pay their outstanding property tax bills last month in...
Douglas County Treasurer slammed with property tax payments, lien bids
Dr. Aaron Plas, incoming Bennington Public Schools superintendent
New superintendent announced for Bennington Public Schools
Two injured in Omaha crash
Motorcyclist charged with homicide in fatal Omaha DUI crash that cost him his leg
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has joined Omaha's homeless task force in an effort to find...
Douglas County Sheriff addresses incidents involving homeless people
Crews were dispatched at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday to a building near 29th and J streets, according...
Massive industrial fire burns near JFK Freeway in south Omaha

Latest News

BBB website
BBB tips: How to secure your identity
Sarpy County authorities are looking for a man and woman accused of using stolen checks
Law enforcement looking for alleged check thieves in Sarpy County
Sarpy County authorities are looking for a man and woman accused of using stolen checks
Check thief suspects
Omaha IRS office offering taxpayer assistance during weekend hours