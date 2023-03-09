Two juveniles dead, one injured in central Iowa crash

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Two juveniles died and a third juvenile was injured after their car lost control on a north-central Iowa highway Thursday morning.

The three were driving on Highway 141 in Perry, Iowa, northwest of Des Moines, when the car they were in lost traction, rotated and crossed into the oncoming lane at about 7:45 a.m.

An oncoming car steered right and braked before crashing into the juveniles’ car. The Iowa State Patrol says heavy snow was falling at the time, leaving the roads completely covered.

All three juveniles were from Jamaica, Iowa. The driver of the other car is a man from Carthage, Illinois. He was not hurt.

