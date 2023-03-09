THURSDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

Players from SEM and Osceola kneel to pray after the game at midcourt on Thursday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 8-11 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

CLASS B

FINAL: Skutt Catholic 56, Bennington 40

Elkhorn vs Crete, 3:15 p.m.

Platteview vs Norris, 6 p.m.

Scottsbluff vs York, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS C2

FINAL: Freeman 52, Gordon-Rushville 20. The top-seeded Falcons started hot and cruised to a 32-point win in quarterfinal round at the Class C2 State Tournament. Freeman outscored Gordon-Rushville 18-4 in the opening period behind an offensive surge from Carter Ruse. The record-setting senior scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter. Taylan Vertrovsky added 15 points for the Falcons.

FINAL: Cedar Catholic 59, Elkhorn Valley 50

FINAL: Amherst 57, Norfolk Catholic 49

Doniphan-Trumbull vs Tri County, 3:15 p.m.

CLASS D2

FINAL: Wynot 57, Paxton 47. It was Fox versus Foxhoven in the first round of the Class D2 State Tournament. Zack Foxhoven scored 19 points to lead Wynot to a win over Isaiah Fox and the Paxton Tigers. Fox finished with a game-high 22 points for the Tigers.

FINAL: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Osceola 54. Jace Rosentreader scored 25 points to lift Sumner-Eddyville-Miller to its first win at the State Tournament since 1976. Osceola’s senior duo of Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson combined for 45 points.

Shelton vs Santee, 6 p.m.

Parkview Christian vs Falls City Sacred Heart

WEDNESDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

Latest News

High School

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
View the championship brackets here.

Huskers

Minnesota beats the Huskers 78-75 in Big Ten Tournament

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Keisei Tominaga had a look as the clock hit zero to force overtime but his shot that came from close to midcourt hit the back of the rim.

High School

Boys State Basketball: Day One, including four metro teams advancing in Class A

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Friday is setting up to be a good one with Bellevue West facing Westside in the first Class A semifinal with Millard North and Gretna in the second game.

News

Unicam hears bill that would allow stadium to be built in Omaha

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST
LB622 would allow a publicly-owned stadium for competitive sports to be built in Omaha.

Huskers

Derrick Walker named Second Team All-Big Ten

Updated: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST
|
By Joe Nugent
Walker is an all-around weapon, he leads the team in scoring (13.7 ppg), rebounding (7.3 rpg), assists (3.8 apg), field goal percentage (.587) and blocked shots (0.7 bpg).

Latest News

Bluejays

Ryan Kalkbrenner becomes a two-time BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST
|
By Joe Nugent
It’s an elite group, players who have earned multiple BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Sports

Hawkeyes request $4.2 million to settle football discrimination case

Updated: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST
|
By Adam Carros
Gary Barta and the University of Iowa Athletic Department are requesting a state panel approve a $7 million settlement, including $2 million from the state general fund, to settle a discrimination lawsuit from Black former football players.

Bluejays

Creighton locks up three seed with an 84-70 win at DePaul

Updated: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST
|
By Joe Nugent
Creighton built a 17-point first lead before taking a 15-point advantage to the locker room at halftime.

High School

Millard South ‘proving everyone wrong’ by winning Class A state title

Updated: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST
|
By Grace Boyles
After three years of early exits in the semifinal round, Millard South beat Lincoln High, 72-60, to become Class A state champions.

High School

THREE-PEAT: Elkhorn North crowned Class B state champions for the third consecutive year

Updated: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST
|
By Grace Boyles
In a rematch of last year’s state title game, the Wolves beat Skutt Catholic, 64-51.

Huskers

Huskers baseball beats No. 7 Vanderbilt 5-3

Updated: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST
|
By Joe Nugent
Garrett Anglim’s solo home run in the eighth inning proved to be the game-winner against a top-ten Vanderbilt team.