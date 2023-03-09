THURSDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 8-11 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

CLASS B

FINAL: Skutt Catholic 56, Bennington 40

Elkhorn vs Crete, 3:15 p.m.

Platteview vs Norris, 6 p.m.

Scottsbluff vs York, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS C2

FINAL: Freeman 52, Gordon-Rushville 20. The top-seeded Falcons started hot and cruised to a 32-point win in quarterfinal round at the Class C2 State Tournament. Freeman outscored Gordon-Rushville 18-4 in the opening period behind an offensive surge from Carter Ruse. The record-setting senior scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter. Taylan Vertrovsky added 15 points for the Falcons.

FINAL: Cedar Catholic 59, Elkhorn Valley 50

FINAL: Amherst 57, Norfolk Catholic 49

Doniphan-Trumbull vs Tri County, 3:15 p.m.

CLASS D2

FINAL: Wynot 57, Paxton 47. It was Fox versus Foxhoven in the first round of the Class D2 State Tournament. Zack Foxhoven scored 19 points to lead Wynot to a win over Isaiah Fox and the Paxton Tigers. Fox finished with a game-high 22 points for the Tigers.

FINAL: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Osceola 54. Jace Rosentreader scored 25 points to lift Sumner-Eddyville-Miller to its first win at the State Tournament since 1976. Osceola’s senior duo of Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson combined for 45 points.

Shelton vs Santee, 6 p.m.

Parkview Christian vs Falls City Sacred Heart

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.