Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island

A Colorado man is wanted for attempted kidnapping in Hall County.
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hall County warrant for attempted kidnapping is out for a man formerly arrested for stalking Taylor Swift.

Julius Sandrock, 43, Broomfield, Colo., is charged in Hall County with felony attempted kidnapping and misdemeanor assault.

Court records indicate that Sandrock is accused of trying to kidnap a 17-year-old boy at a Pump and Pantry convenience store on South Locust Street on Oct. 24, 2022. The victim said Sandrock tried to grab him around the neck, but he was able to get away. The victim also told police that Sandrock hit him in the face. Sandrock than drove away, but was spotted an hour later at a Shelton store where he bought rubbing alcohol and latex gloves.

Hall County court records also indicate that Sandrock was cited for assault in San Francisco in November of last year.

The Associated Press reported that Sandrock was arrested in 2018 outside the Beverly Hills home of pop star Taylor Swift. At the time he was reported to be wearing a mask and rubber gloves and carried a knife, rope and ammunition. Swift later obtained a restraining order against Sandrock.

If arrested and convicted on the Hall County charge, Sandrock could get up to 20 years in prison.

