Seward County deputies find 6.5 pounds of ecstasy in car following I-80 pursuit

Recovered items from SCSO traffic stop that involved a Canadian citizen.(Seward County Sheriff’s Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Seward County found a loaded handgun and more than 6.5 pounds of ecstasy in a Canadian man’s car.

On Saturday, a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a Chevy Tahoe for numerous traffic violations. The person in the Tahoe failed to comply and fled westbound on Interstate 80 at a high rate of speed, deputies say.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the York County Sheriff’s Office were notified and assisted with the pursuit.

Deputies deployed spike strips near mm 327 and were able to deflate three tires. The driver then pulled over to the shoulder.

Deputies took a Canadian citizen into custody without further incident and discovered a loaded handgun in the center console of the Tahoe and approximately 6.5 pounds of ecstacy.

The man was lodged in the Seward County Jail and is pending further court action.

