Omaha Police performing DUI enforcement operation this weekend

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police will have some extra eyes on the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers.

OPD is working in conjunction with Project Extra Mile and other local law enforcement agencies over two nights of DUI operations this weekend, March 10 & 11.

Enforcement will take place mainly during the evening and at night, and will focus on youth alcohol and impaired driving enforcement.

Project Extra Mile, a statewide network of community partners, is helping fund the special operation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were dispatched at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday to a building near 29th and J streets, according...
Massive industrial fire burns near JFK Freeway in south Omaha
Nebraska permitless carry bill would circumvent local gun laws
Vandals have struck again at Lake Zorinsky -- this time tearing up the park's soccer fields.
Vandals tear up soccer fields at Lake Zorinsky
The City of Omaha released more details about plans for the streetcar, including four examples...
Omaha streetcar: City unveils route details, design plans

Latest News

Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
A Nebraska state senator's proposal would convert the unicameral into two chambers if passed.
Nebraska Legislature debates proposal to convert to two-chamber operation
FILE - Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S....
Ex-GOP Ohio speaker, lobbyist guilty in $60M bribery scheme
Omaha fire crews are still on scene after fire consumed an industrial building near 28th and L...
Omaha Fire Department still on scene at industrial fire
A Nebraska state senator's proposal would convert the unicameral into two chambers if passed.
Nebraska senator wants to change legislature back to bicameral