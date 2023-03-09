Omaha Police performing DUI enforcement operation this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police will have some extra eyes on the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers.

OPD is working in conjunction with Project Extra Mile and other local law enforcement agencies over two nights of DUI operations this weekend, March 10 & 11.

Enforcement will take place mainly during the evening and at night, and will focus on youth alcohol and impaired driving enforcement.

Project Extra Mile, a statewide network of community partners, is helping fund the special operation.

