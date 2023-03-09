Offutt AFB breaks ground on project to restore area destroyed by 2019 flood

New facilities for the 55th security forces squadron will feature combat arms training areas, control center, kennels
Officials broke ground on what will become a new campus at Offutt Air Force Base today.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Offutt Air Force Base personnel and other distinguished guests broke ground on the new 55th security forces squadron campus on Thursday.

The old one was destroyed in the Heartland Flood of 2019.

Since then, they’ve had to work out of several different facilities around the area.

“Security forces airmen are some of the most resilient airmen that we have in the military. They rarely face a challenge they can’t overcome. Even when they’re not given the money, manpower or equipment that they need to do that piece. They’ll still amaze you and find a solution to get it accomplished,” said Lt. Col. Cameron Maher, 55th security forces commander.

The $68 million state-of-the-art facility will have kennels for military working dogs, a firing range, a combat arms training facility, an operations control center and security force operations.

The construction company behind the project told 6 News this is most meaningful to them due to their personal ties to the armed forces.

“We get to come in at the final phase with our design partners, others, and trade partners here locally to execute on something that will put the community back to what it was — and hopefully better than what it was,” said Darren Conlee, general manager of M.A. Mortenson Construction.

The facility is set to be completed in April 2025.

