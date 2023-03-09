New superintendent announced for Bennington Public Schools

Dr. Aaron Plas previously served as a superintendent in Columbus.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington Public Schools Board of Education has announced its selection for the district’s next superintendent.

The district board says interviews were completed with the four finalists earlier this week. After the interviews were completed Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to negotiate with Dr. Aaron Plas for the position.

Dr. Aaron Plas, incoming Bennington Public Schools superintendent
Dr. Aaron Plas, incoming Bennington Public Schools superintendent(Bennington Public Schools)

Dr. Plas is currently the superintendent at Lakeview Community Schools in Columbus, where he has served since 2016. Before Lakeview, he served as an assistant principal and activities director at York Public Schools.

“I am excited to be part of Bennington Public Schools and the community,” Plas said in a statement. “This is an amazing district and I can’t wait to meet the staff, parents, students and community members. Together, I look forward to sustaining and enhancing the excellence in Bennington Public Schools.”

The Nebraska Association of School Boards assisted the Bennington school board in its search.

