Murder investigation at Fonner Park after Lincoln man found shot to death

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lincoln man was found shot to death in a horse barn in Fonner Park.

Grand Island Police and the Grand Island Fire Department responded to the horse stables on Stolley Park Road Thursday at 10 a.m. on a report of an unconscious man. There they found the body of 62-year-old Todd Scherer of Lincoln. Police said Scherer had an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

Shortly thereafter, police arrested 20-year-old Logan Horse Hunts of Wounded Knee, S.D., after finding him asleep in another tack room in the same barn. GIPD Captain Dean Elliott said he was booked into the Hall County jail for murder. Police found a handgun which is believed to be the murder weapon.

Captain Elliott said the motive is still unclear.

Fonner Park issued this statement about Scherer Thursday afternoon:

“It is horrifying news that Todd Scherer, who was such a popular person in our Nebraska Thoroughbred industry, has been wickedly taken away from us,” said Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak.

“Many of us grew up with Todd, including myself, and he was typically associated with good times at the racetrack and he was also known as a dedicated and knowledgeable horsemen.”

“I have visited with some of his family members, and they are understandably devastated. Fonner Park management, staff and our horsemen express our sympathies to his family.”

Elliott said the Grand Island Fire Department, Kearney Police, Nebraska Racing and Gaming staff and the Hall County Attorney’s office assisted in the investigation.

