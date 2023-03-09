Minnesota beats the Huskers 78-75 in Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keisei Tominaga had a look as the clock hit zero to force overtime but his shot that came from close to midcourt hit the back of the rim. With that, the Huskers lost by three to Minnesota 78-75. The game started great for Nebraska, the Huskers led 8-0 before the Gophers made a run. The Huskers last led 16-15 at the 8:59 mark of the first half.

Tominaga led Nebraska with 23 points, his tenth straight game reaching double figures, including seven with at least 20. Griesel delivered in the second half scoring all his 16 points after halftime. Jamarques Lawrence and Derrick Walker Jr. added 12 points apiece. Minnesota will play Maryland Thursday as the Huskers head back home with a 16-16 record. An NIT invitational does not appear to be likely, that will all be sorted out Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.