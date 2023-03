OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were diverting traffic on L Street in south Omaha Wednesday night after a large fire broke out in an industrial area near the JFK Freeway.

The fire was very visible to Highway 75 drivers by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

BREAKING: MASSIVE fire near L street right off JFK. Early reports indicate the building is some kind of warehouse. More information coming on @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/lEwBiG0wPE — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) March 9, 2023

Authorities were diverting traffic on L Street in south Omaha Wednesday night after a large fire broke out in an industrial area near the JFK Freeway.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.