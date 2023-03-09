LIVE: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley stops in Council Bluffs

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is returning to Iowa.

Haley’s stop at a Council Bluffs bowling alley on Wednesday evening will be her second visit to the state since announcing her run for the White House in February.

She is planning stops in western and central Iowa over the next couple of days, having town halls and events with Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst in the Iowa cities of Nevada and Clive on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

While in Marion a few weeks ago, Haley called on Iowans to elect younger candidates running for office.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

