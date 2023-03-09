Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Drizzle turns to snow for the Thursday AM commute

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies and drizzle persist through our Wednesday night and will continue into early Thursday before we see a change to snow. We’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of commute impacts:

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

We’ll start off around 4 AM with mainly rain chances in the Metro and see a change to snow just ahead of the morning drive... this will be a slushy, wet snow and with the timing likely will lead to delays and slow downs getting to work.

Snow chances
Snow chances(wowt)

This will gradually taper off in the afternoon as it changes back to a mix and then rain showers clearing to the NE through the evening. We’ll see 1″-3 in the Metro and most of E Nebraska and W Iowa... less to the S. Parts of NW Iowa see 3″-6″ where temperatures will be colder and where we’ll be last to clear.

Thursday Snow Potential
Thursday Snow Potential(WOWT)

Highs will gradually warm through the weekend with a few Saturday showers possible... Overall next week is looking more comfortable.

Wednesday Evening 10 Day Forecast
Wednesday Evening 10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

