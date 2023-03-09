Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Drizzle turns to snow for the Thursday AM commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies and drizzle persist through our Wednesday night and will continue into early Thursday before we see a change to snow. We’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of commute impacts:
We’ll start off around 4 AM with mainly rain chances in the Metro and see a change to snow just ahead of the morning drive... this will be a slushy, wet snow and with the timing likely will lead to delays and slow downs getting to work.
This will gradually taper off in the afternoon as it changes back to a mix and then rain showers clearing to the NE through the evening. We’ll see 1″-3 in the Metro and most of E Nebraska and W Iowa... less to the S. Parts of NW Iowa see 3″-6″ where temperatures will be colder and where we’ll be last to clear.
Highs will gradually warm through the weekend with a few Saturday showers possible... Overall next week is looking more comfortable.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.