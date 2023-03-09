Boys State Basketball: Day One, including four metro teams advancing in Class A

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is setting up to be a good one with Bellevue West facing Westside in the first Class A semifinal with Millard North and Gretna in the second game. The Thunderbirds started Class A action Wednesday by improving to 27-0 with a 68-46 win against Lincoln North Star. Westside atoned its earlier loss this season at home against Lincoln East, the Warriors beat the Spartans by 30 points, 84-54, a massive turnaround. At night Gretna used an 11-3 run to close its win against Lincoln Southeast 60-53. Before that Alec Noonan poured in 37 points for Elkhorn South against Millard North, but the Mustangs 20 point lead after the first quarter was too much to overcome for the Storm. The two-time defending state champs won 81-70.

A big upset in Class C1, 8th seed Auburn beat top-seed Wahoo 47-44. Also the defending champs Ashland-Greenwood beat Sidney 52-28.

