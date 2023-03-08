WEDNESDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball
2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 8-11 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

FINAL SCORES

CLASS A:

Bellevue West vs Lincoln North Star 1:30 p.m.

Lincoln East vs Westside 3:15 p.m.

Millard North vs Elkhorn South 6 p.m.

Gretna vs Lincoln Southeast 7:45 p.m.

CLASS C1:

FINAL: Auburn 47, Wahoo 44. The Bulldogs started the Class C1 State Tournament with a major upset. Auburn knocked out Wahoo, who spent the entire season ranked #1, in the quarterfinals. Maverick Binder scored a team-high 13 points for Auburn, while making three 3-pointers. Auburn never trailed in the second half and iced the game at the free throw line late in the 4th quarter. Wahoo was led by Marcus Glock’s 16 points.

FINAL: Omaha Concordia 53, Pierce 45. Quientan McCaffrey recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds to help Concordia advance to the Class C1 semifinals. Carter Sunde and Elliott Wilson also scored in double figures for the Mustangs. Pierce was led by Abram Sholting’s 20 points. Iowa State football signee Ben Brahmer scored 18 points.

Ogallala vs Central City 1:30 p.m.

Ashland-Greenwood vs Sidney 3:15 p.m.

CLASS D1:

FINAL: North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Mead 37.

Elm Creek vs Dundy County Stratton 10:45 a.m.

Maywood-Hayes Center vs Ansley-Litchfield 6 p.m.

Johnson-Brock vs Howells-Dodge 7:45 p.m.

NSAA Boys Basketball Championships HQ

