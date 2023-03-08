Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy, damp and chilly Wednesday before snow Thursday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day near 40 degrees and are likely to stay close to that all day long. That means we’ll avoid any icing as rounds of drizzle move through the area on and off all day.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Light ENE wind won’t be much of an issue either as gusts to 15 mph should be the worst of it. It will just be damp otherwise with the amount of precipitation expected to be very light. A tenth of an inch or less is what we can expect out of anything today.

Wednesday Moisture
Wednesday Moisture(WOWT)

Overnight we’ll see snow showers develop after 2-3am and continue into and through the morning hours. With temperatures above 32 while it is snowing we’ll likely see some melting of the wet snow on the ground. Even with that, I expect a widespread 1-3″ of snow in the metro and surrounding area. It will vary quite a bit due to that melting though. Find out more about the snow and our 6 First Alert Weather Day here.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Mostly cloudy skies are likely to continue Friday as well with temperatures trying to warm a bit more. We’ll get some melting done but overall it will be a struggle to warm.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Next storm
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly and active work week forecast
A Southwest Omaha neighborhood is attempting to solve a mystery -- a water leak that MUD says...
Mystery water leak troubles Omaha neighborhood
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow Thursday leads to potential traffic impacts
The City of Omaha released more details about plans for the streetcar, including four examples...
Omaha streetcar: City unveils route details, design plans
FILE: An American bald eagle is seen perched on the branch of a tree in this photo from Oct....
Sheriff: Men who killed bald eagle in northeast Nebraska could face federal charges

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow Thursday leads to potential traffic impacts
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Heaviest snow falls north of I-80
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers and drizzle through Wednesday, snow Thursday
Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day Update