Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy, damp and chilly Wednesday before snow Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day near 40 degrees and are likely to stay close to that all day long. That means we’ll avoid any icing as rounds of drizzle move through the area on and off all day.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Light ENE wind won’t be much of an issue either as gusts to 15 mph should be the worst of it. It will just be damp otherwise with the amount of precipitation expected to be very light. A tenth of an inch or less is what we can expect out of anything today.

Wednesday Moisture (WOWT)

Overnight we’ll see snow showers develop after 2-3am and continue into and through the morning hours. With temperatures above 32 while it is snowing we’ll likely see some melting of the wet snow on the ground. Even with that, I expect a widespread 1-3″ of snow in the metro and surrounding area. It will vary quite a bit due to that melting though. Find out more about the snow and our 6 First Alert Weather Day here.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Mostly cloudy skies are likely to continue Friday as well with temperatures trying to warm a bit more. We’ll get some melting done but overall it will be a struggle to warm.

