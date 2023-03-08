Private school scholarship tax credit bill advances in Nebraska Legislature

Lawmakers also held a hearing on a proposal for a new soccer stadium in Omaha.
A bill that would set aside millions of dollars for tax credits on scholarship funding passed the first round of voting in Lincoln today.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A bill to provide tax credits for private school scholarships advanced in the Nebraska Legislature on Wednesday.

Senators voted 31-12 to advance LB753.

The opportunity scholarships act would set aside $25 million for tax credits in the first year. Experts predict the program would grow to $39 million in two years.

The bill now faces two more rounds of voting; the next phase will be enrollment and review. Meanwhile, a related amendment proposed by State Sen. Meghan Hunt failed 15-31. AM507 would have added anti-discrimination language to the LB753 proposal.

Also on Wednesday, lawmakers held another day of hearings, one on a bill pushing for a new soccer stadium in Omaha.

LB622 would allow a publicly-owned stadium for competitive sports to be built in Omaha.

LB622, dubbed the “Amend Sports Arena Facility Financing Assistance Act,” would allow a stadium to be built that is publicly owned, open-air, and includes an outdoor field for competitive sports with 5,000-7,000 permanent seats.

