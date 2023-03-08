Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store

Police in Las Vegas say a woman told an employee ‘You will never catch me’ while she was stealing items in a retail theft. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say a woman is wanted for stealing several items from a retail store.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a woman brazenly stole items from a business in January while an employee was filming her.

During the incident, police said the female suspect told the employee, “you will never catch me,” while laughing and grabbing various items.

Police said the retail theft occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact the department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Next storm
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly and active work week forecast
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 12 drivers during first weekend of state basketball
Omaha woman suing Catholic Charities for injuries incurred during active-shooter training
A Southwest Omaha neighborhood is attempting to solve a mystery -- a water leak that MUD says...
Mystery water leak troubles Omaha neighborhood
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000

Latest News

Vandals have struck again at Lake Zorinsky -- this time tearing up the park's soccer fields.
Vandals tear up soccer fields at Lake Zorinsky
Vandals have struck again at Lake Zorinsky -- this time tearing up the park's soccer fields.
Vandals strike again at Lake Zorinsky
Omaha's Salvadoran community celebrated the opening of Omaha's first El Salvador consulate.
New El Salvadoran consulate opens in Omaha
Some of STEM's most influential figures shone bright at the Boys and Girls' Club's Black...
Students showcase influential figures during Black History Month art contest
Omaha got its first look at the proposed streetcar at a meeting in Midtown Crossing tonight.
Officials release Omaha streetcar design, stops to public