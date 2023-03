OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to Amanda Martin and Joe Martin from Motor Trend’s TV Show “Iron Resurrection” about the upcoming O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels Show this weekend. Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores. Find out more about the show in today’s interview!

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.