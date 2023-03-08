Millard co-op supports female small business owners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Andrea Rae says it’s her passion to help others.

As a small business owner herself, she’s known how hard it is to get started.

“As a woman, I found so many no’s. I got turned away by so many things, it was hard obviously. I was really needing a small, a retail space and a kitchen space and it was so hard to find and create and finance and make happen. What if I could reach out to other women and ask them if they needed something along these lines, and it was amazing,” says Rae.

That’s how Her Company was born.

“The whole idea was just to be able to help other women start their business, grow their business or at least come and see if it’s an idea they could grow,” says Rae.

It’s a one-stop shop just north of 153rd and Q. The cooperative includes 44 locally-owned female businesses. Since its December opening, Rae says business has been booming.

“They are the best of the best. Non-toxic candles, room sprays, body care; we have many many bakers that all do different things from macarons to cakes to cookies, toffee, clothing line, a lady that makes earrings, playdoh, screen printers … you could literally fill a basket with something from every single person and have the best gift for anyone,” says Rae.

It allows working moms like Jess Rich, owner of Fancies Be, to keep their full-time job and express themselves creatively.

“This is something that I actually enjoy doing, it’s my passion so I heard about what Andrea was doing here and I reached out to her, and it’s been a great opportunity,” says Rich.

“Some of the girls are here full-time so they’ll work in the back. It’s such good energy. They’re baking, people are coming in and we’re excited to share,” says Rae.

And placed above each product section, customers can see exactly who they’re supporting.

“Everyone has a story as to ‘you started this,’ right? It’s not my business anymore, my business doesn’t really matter, it’s everyone else’s. So to share her story is probably the most inspiring for me or all of theirs. So when people come in, that is what I want them to connect with, is their story,” says Rae.

The owner tells us she has plans to expand to include more women-owned businesses, beyond just bakeries and retailers.

On Sundays, business owners are allowed to host their own private events. Her Company is hosting a bridal event this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

