Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election

By Annie Andersen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Despite announcing that he will not run for president in 2024, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he still hopes to be a part of the 2024 election cycle.

“I’m certainly going to, you know, weigh in with the various candidates are out there and continue to express my views and opinions,” said Hogan. “I’m going to continue to travel around the country and speak out and try to figure out how I can be most helpful.”

After more than a year of speculation, Sunday, the Republican from Annapolis announced he will not run for president in 2024. “I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” Hogan wrote in a statement.

Hogan said he hopes he will endorse whomever the wins the Republican nomination, but said he will not endorse former president Donald Trump if he wins the nomination.

While Hogan will not be running for president in 2024, he has not ruled out a future run. “I really haven’t given any thought to that at all,” Hogan told Gray TV. “At this point, I don’t have any any plans for tackling any new elections any time soon,” he added.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Next storm
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly and active work week forecast
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 12 drivers during first weekend of state basketball
Omaha woman suing Catholic Charities for injuries incurred during active-shooter training
A Southwest Omaha neighborhood is attempting to solve a mystery -- a water leak that MUD says...
Mystery water leak troubles Omaha neighborhood
Bradley S. Brown
LPD: Trucking company employee suspected of stealing more than $340,000

Latest News

A Nebraska state senator wants to stop the school-to-prison pipeline by keeping misbehaving...
Nebraska bill aims to prohibit suspension of preschoolers, early grades
A Nebraska state senator wants to stop the school-to-prison pipeline by keeping misbehaving...
Changing the school-to-prison pipeline
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election
School choice dominated debate in the Nebraska Legislature for a second day today.
Nebraska Legislature spars again over public-private school choice