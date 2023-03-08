Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers and drizzle through Wednesday, snow Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chances for showers move in after 8 PM Tuesday for the metro and will increase overnight. Areas of drizzle will continue on and off through Wednesday. Moisture is not looking plentiful with this, there will not be much in the rain gauge, but it will be a soggy and cool day in the 30s.

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

From here we’ll watch Thursday as our next big system moves in. It is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to possible road impacts.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

We’ll start off with mainly rain chances in the Metro and see a change to snow in the mid to late morning... chances begin to taper off in the evening. The highest impacts look to stay N of I-80 but we may see some slick roads in the Metro Thursday with up to 2″ of accumulation.

Thursday Snow Potential (WOWT)

Highs will gradually warm through the weekend with a few Saturday showers possible... Overall next week is looking more comfortable.

Tuesday Evening 10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

