Douglas County Assessor warns of homestead exemption phone scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds’ office is warning of a scam regarding qualifications for the Homestead Exemption program.

Douglas County Assessor Walt Peffer tells 6 News their office heard from someone who had received a phone call claiming to be someone from the “homestead program,” but who did not identify himself by name. He had told her there was too much money in her savings account to qualify for the program and that she needed to transfer money to her checking account and provide her PIN number to the caller.

The county says although there is a means-based assessment to determine qualifications for Homestead Exemption, this phone call is a scam. Anyone getting such a call should hang up immediately.

The County Assessor/Register of Deeds office will occasionally make follow-up calls with applicants; they will identify themselves as employees of that office. The employees will not ask for your bank account information.

