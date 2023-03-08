Derrick Walker named Second Team All-Big Ten

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten coaches have made Derrick Walker a second-team selection. Keisei Tominaga was named honorable mention by the coaches, also Sam Griesel is the Husker’s sportsmanship honoree.

Walker is an all-around weapon, he leads the team in scoring (13.7 ppg), rebounding (7.3 rpg), assists (3.8 apg), field goal percentage (.587) and blocked shots (0.7 bpg). He’s one of the few players who will bring the ball up like a guard on one possession and post up in the paint on another. Inside conference play, he is top ten in the Biog Ten in rebounding (ninth), assists (eighth) and field goal percentage (.587, second).

The Huskers return to the floor Wednesday night in Chicago for the Big Ten Tournament. They will try to beat Minnesota for a third time this season, the will likely start around 8 p.m. central.

