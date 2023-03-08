CRIME STOPPERS: Security video shows thieves breaking into Lincoln vape shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, Lincoln police are looking for help solving a vape shop break-in and burglary.

According to LPD, the burglary happened at The Highest Cloud just south of North 48th and Fremont Streets early on March 2.

Cameras captured two suspects, one wearing a mask and ramming the building with some kind of pole; the other wearing blue gloves. After breaking in, the two of them loaded up various vape products, some of which were found scattered both inside and outside the store.

LPD said the store sustained more than $500 in damage, as well as $100 in stolen merchandise.

You can see video of the suspects in the video player above. Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

