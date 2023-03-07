Winners announced for Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest

Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Attorney General has announced the winners of a yearly contest that spotlights the issue of missing children.

Fifth graders from across the state were invited to design their own poster for National Missing Children’s Day, intended to raise awareness of missing children and remind adults to make the safety of their kids a priority.

This year’s winner was Molly Bracht from West Point in Cuming County. The poster shows a young girl in bright clothing, sitting with her arms around her legs against a dark cityscape.

“She has her head down because she is stressed, sad, and anxious because she is not with her family,” Molly wrote. “She is wearing bright clothes against a very dark city; because in the moment, she has to be bright and lift up her spirits so she can find her family.”

Molly’s poster will be submitted to a national competition hosted by the Department of Justice. The winner of the national contest will be awarded during an annual ceremony hosted in May, during which National Missing Children’s Day falls in.

There were several runners-up in the Nebraska competition, with a second-place winner and a tie for third place.

