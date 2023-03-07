Sheriff: Men who killed bald eagle in Stanton, Nebraska could face federal charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The bald eagle has long been a symbol of American freedom.

The raptor was removed from the endangered species list in 2007, but they remain protected - meaning hunting and shooting them is still illegal.

“In 40 years of law enforcement, I’ve never dealt with the actual killing of a protected species such as the bald eagle,” says Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

That changed for Unger last week. He tells 6 News he received a personal phone call from a resident saying a suspicious car was on private property.

Unger dispatched two deputies, who later found two men at a recreational area just outside of Stanton.

The men, who turned out to be Honduran and spoke limited English, eventually communicated with deputies that they shot a vulture with a high-powered air rifle.

“[The deputies] asked if they would be able to see the vulture, and without any hesitation, the gentleman took them to the trunk of the vehicle and inside was a North American bald eagle that had obviously been recently killed,” Unger says.

Further communication with the men indicated the shooting was intentional.

“They also stated they were going to take it home, cook it and eat it,” Unger adds. “We did also notice that on the carcass of the deceased eagle that the feet and talons had been cut off and they did state they intended to make ornaments out of the talons.”

Unger says every day, a press release is posted on Stanton County’s social media to keep the community informed. After the press release about the bald eagle was released, the response was both local and national.

He received calls and emails from across the state and the country - including from several congressmen, one of which was Mike Flood of Norfolk, asking if they could assist in any way.

In his communication with people in the following days, it was clear that many were disturbed by the incident.

“They’ve stated how upset and disgusted they were that this happened, then you throw in the caveat that these men may or may not be illegal aliens, that just adds more fuel to the fire,” he says. “I think it was an overwhelming condemnation of what they did, especially from veterans. I’m a veteran myself, and I think that really hits home to us, it’s kind of like burning the American flag, it’s something we’re never going to let happen in our presence.”

An offense like this, Unger says will likely eventually be handled at the federal level. But he says getting the federal agencies involved has been more difficult than he expected.

“I think we were just a little bit in the dark, again not knowing how this was to transpire and not having dealt with it, but subsequently I reached out to phone numbers I was able to get for U.S. Fish and Wildlife, but really I was unable to contact anyone, I never spoke with a human being both at the Grand Island and Lakewood, colorado offices.”

Unger says Nebraska Game and Parks responded to the incident and confiscated both the dead eagle and the gun that was used to shoot it. He’s confident the right federal agencies will take charge.

“That’s just one of the unfortunate things, it’s not that [the agencies] weren’t trying to do something, it’s just I was not in contact with them, and in hindsight, we’re going to make progress, it’s being done, it’s just taking longer than what I wished it would do.”

Unger says right now, it’s unclear if the two men knew they were shooting a protected bird.

But one thing is certain, he says:

“We just want to make sure that this never happens again no matter who it is.”

Both men were cited for the unlawful taking and killing of a raptor-type bird under Nebraska law, but Unger says it’s likely the men’s local charges could be dropped, and they could be prosecuted on the federal level instead.

