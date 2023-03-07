Ryan Kalkbrenner becomes a two-time BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s an elite group, players who have earned multiple BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year awards. The group includes Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Allen Iverson and more. The Bluejays center leads the conference with 2.2 blocks per game, that’s also 18th nationally. He anchors a defensive unit that led the BIG EAST during conference play in scoring defense, scoring margin and field goal percentage defense. At one point during the season he also had a 25-game streak with at least one block.

Khyri Thomas is the last Creighton player to earn the award in multiple years. The list below includes all 11 players who have done it more than once.

Most BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year Honors Honors Name, School Years (*ties)

4 Patrick Ewing, Georgetown 1982, 83, 84, 85

3 Alonzo Mourning, Georgetown 1989, 90*, 92

2 Dikembe Mutombo, Georgetown 1990, 91

2 Allen Iverson, Georgetown 1995, 96

2 Etan Thomas, Syracuse 1999, 00

2 John Linehan, Providence 2001, 02

2 Emeka Okafor, Connecticut 2003, 04

2 Hasheem Thabeet, Connecticut 2008, 09

2 Kris Dunn, Providence 2015*, 16

2 Khyri Thomas, Creighton 2017*, 18

2 Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton 2022, 23

