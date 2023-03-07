Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy & chilly again with some evening drizzle

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another good nap day with thick cloud cover likely to be tough to get rid of yet again. Highs will end up in the lower 40s with an east breeze most of the day.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Later on tonight after 8pm we’ll see some areas of drizzle and a few showers move through. Everything should be rather light with less than 0.1″ of moisture on the way for the area overnight. Thankfully we’ll keep temperatures above 32 all night meaning there won’t be any freezing drizzle to worry about.

Drizzle Chances
Drizzle Chances(WOWT)

Areas of drizzle and showers are likely to move through on and off through Wednesday as well. That will again keep temps in the 30s but above freezing to avoid any major icing issues.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Heading into Thursday we’ll have our best chance of rain and snow adding up to a bit more. Overall I expect the heaviest of the snow to go north of the metro and north of I-80. As of Tuesday morning, I expect the Omaha metro to see less than 2″ of snow out of Thursday’s snow potential. Most of it will likely fall at some point in the morning in the metro and there will be a little melting too. Greatest impacts will definitely end up being north of Omaha.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
2" Snow Potential
2" Snow Potential(WOWT)

